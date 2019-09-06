|
|
A Burial Service for William T. Cox of Marlow NH will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 14th in the South Wellfleet Cemetery, Route 6, South Wellfleet. Family and friends are invited to attend. Mr. Cox 87, a resident of Marlow, NH, passed away at the Keene Center Genesis, Keene, NH, on Friday, August 16, 2019. While residing in Wellfleet, he worked for many years as a carpenter with Luther Crowell Construction. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hazel (Atwood) Cox of Keene, his three sons, Rev. James W. Cox of Provincetown, Jeffrey H. Cox and his wife, Kerry, of South Wellfleet, and Howard D. Cox and his wife, Jennifer, of Brewster, MA. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Cox's memory to the Wellfleet United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667.
Published in The Cape Codder from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019