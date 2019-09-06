Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. Cox Obituary
A Burial Service for William T. Cox of Marlow NH will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 14th in the South Wellfleet Cemetery, Route 6, South Wellfleet. Family and friends are invited to attend. Mr. Cox 87, a resident of Marlow, NH, passed away at the Keene Center Genesis, Keene, NH, on Friday, August 16, 2019. While residing in Wellfleet, he worked for many years as a carpenter with Luther Crowell Construction. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hazel (Atwood) Cox of Keene, his three sons, Rev. James W. Cox of Provincetown, Jeffrey H. Cox and his wife, Kerry, of South Wellfleet, and Howard D. Cox and his wife, Jennifer, of Brewster, MA. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Cox's memory to the Wellfleet United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667.
Published in The Cape Codder from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.