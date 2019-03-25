|
|
Barry K. Rogerson, of Bridgewater, passed away at home March 9, 2019 at the age of 77. Barry was born in Wareham, son of the late Dorothy (Jacobs) and Philip L. "Mickey" Rogerson Sr. was raised and educated in Onset and Brockton and had lived the past 12 years in Bridgewater. Barry was the Production and Sanitation Plant Manager at Howard Johnsons in Brockton for many years and Christys Food in Braintree as well. He was also employed for many years by ATC in Avon, and was also the Vice President of the Vega Club in Brockton. Barry was an avid fisherman, belonging to BASS Masters Association, Wakinqua Rod and Gun Club in Wareham as well as other fishing groups Barry was an avid camper, enjoyed classic American muscle cars and was a proud owner of a 1967 GTO. Barry enjoyed police and all detective shows, all John Wayne cowboy movies and was also a big fan of country music. He was also very active in AA and served as mentor to many. Barry enjoyed spending time with friends and family including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Husband of Jacqueline (Healy) Rogerson. Father of Tina Walker and her husband David of SC, Sherrie Hopkins and her husband John "Joey" of East Bridgewater, Stephen Rogerson of Webster, Michelle Sargo and her husband Wayne of Bridgewater, Kerri St. Croix and her husband Brian of Plymouth and the late Barry K. Rogerson Jr. Brother of Marian Costello of Plymouth and the late John Benson, Alfred Benson and Philip Rogerson Jr. Brother-in-law to Mary P. Benson. Grandfather of Suzanne Benn and her husband Richard, Katie Walker, Matthew Walker, Philip Hopkins, Meghan Sargo, Joshua Sargo, Kayla St. Croix, Emily St. Croix and Nicholas Rogerson. Great-grandfather of Philip J. Hopkins, Richard P. Benn and Jackson H. Benn. Former husband of the late Judith A. Rogerson. Step son of the late Murle Benson Rogerson. Barry is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was also a friend of Bill W. Visiting hours will begin in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Sunday, March 31, at noon and conclude with a Service in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Memorial donations in honor of Barry may be made to German Shepherd Rescue of New England, PO Box 299, Wayland MA 01778. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019