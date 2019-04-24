|
Clare F. Mullins, 85, of West Bridgewater passed away on April 20, 2019 at Life Care Center in West Bridgewater. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Madeline (Spillane) McAleney. Clare worked for the city of Brockton as a bus driver and dispatcher for many years and in 1992 she started her job at Bridgewater State University until her retirement in 2018. Clare enjoyed reading, sitting by the pool during the summer, and most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Linda M. Herbert and her husband John of Cape Coral, FL, Susan A. Destefano and her husband Richard of Raynham, Gerard J. Destefano Jr. and wife Peggy of Plymouth, Steven Destefano of West Bridgewater, Jane Cahill of Taunton, Maryann Vautrinot and her husband Thomas of Plympton, and Kathleen Tierney and her husband Michael of Raynham; grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Clare is also survived by her sister, Barbara Connors of Rumford, RI and her sister-in-law Susan McAleney. She was predeceased by her partner Richard Cochrane and her brothers, Thomas and Richard McAleney. Services will be held at a later date. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019