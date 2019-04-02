|
David Paul White, 50, resident of Bridgewater, died unexpectedly March 25, 2019. He was born in Bridgewater, a son of Leo White of East Bridgewater and Sedona Alexander (Marsha Barber White) of Bridgewater. He was a 1986 graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School. He lived his entire life in Bridgewater. As a young boy he enjoyed playing football, baseball, wiffle ball in the yard and just about anything he could do outdoors. Dave loved to spend time with his family, cousins, neighbors and friends. He liked working with his hands and was a talented carpenter that enjoyed his trade and worked for various companies over the years as a subcontractor. Dave was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed fishing and four-wheeling, especially with his nephews. He also liked to cook and watch old western movies. Dave will be remembered most for his big heart, kind soul, warm smile and his willingness to always lend a helping hand. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Kristiana Nota of Brockton; two brothers, Michael White and his wife Carla of Berkley, Dean White and his wife Janie of Bridgewater; his sister, Sandy Durocher and her husband Scott of Rochester; a niece, Jami; and five nephews, Scott, Jake, Michael, Ryan and Dean; also aunts, uncles and cousins. The arrangements are being handled by Bartlett Funeral Home in Plymouth. At the family's request, all services will be private.
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019