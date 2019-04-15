|
Elizabeth Banks, age 72, of Bridgewater, passed away April 11, 2019, after a brief illness peacefully surrounded by family. Elizabeth was the wife of the late Thomas Banks, she is survived by her sister, Sister Dolores Michael of Bermuda, she was also the sister of the late Robert Sullivan of Bridgewater and his wife Claire, the late John Sullivan, her parents Timothy Sullivan and Elizabeth Sullivan. She was extremely close to her nieces and nephews, the late Timothy Sullivan and his wife Jane Mulvana, of Quincy, Jean Sullivan of Bridgewater, Monica Sullivan and her husband Andy Nelson of Plymouth, and Stephen Sullivan and his wife Jolene Sullivan of Liberty Missouri, and Daniel Sullivan of Taunton, Leanne and Shawn Tata, and Lynn and Steven Macdonald of East Bridgewater. Liz graduated high school in 1965 from North Quincy High School, and lived in Whitman for many years before settling in Bridgewater for the last 35 years. She spent many years as a retail buyer for Kings department store, Bradlees Department store and NHD. After retirement Liz worked as a teachers aide for a preschool Magic Touch in West Bridgewater. Liz was a member of the Vets club in Bridgewater and was their treasurer for years, she was involved in many events at the Bridgewater Vets with the annual Christmas party for the kids holding a special place in her heart. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Tom to Provincetown every summer, along with many years of hanging with her friends at the Eastover resort, and many summers with trips to Lake Sebago Maine. And later in life her once a year trip to Hull for a long weekend with her cousin Pat Smith who was like a sister to her. Spending time with her family and friends was one of Liz's greatest passions. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater Wednesday, April 17, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Tuesday 5 - 8 p.m. Burial in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Bridgewater. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2019