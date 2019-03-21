|
James H. Ellis, 78, of Bridgewater passed away on March 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after a sudden illness. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen R. (Rubelli) Ellis, who passed away last month on February 6. He was the son of the late Harvey and Rose (Cordeiro) Ellis. Jim was a proud Navy veteran serving right after high school. As a kid he was an exceptional baseball player. He was a lifelong Bridgewater resident, working many years for the town of Bridgewater. He retired as the head custodian of Williams School in Bridgewater. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He liked reminiscing about the past with his son Chad. He loved going to the camp with friends and his father. Most of all he loved spending time with family and always having his wife Kathleen by his side. He is survived by his son, Chad James Ellis of Taunton; his sister-in-law, Susan Johnson of Middleboro; and his niece, Heather Martin. Visitation will be held at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Scotland Cemetery in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019