Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
103 Center St.
Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Ellis


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James H. Ellis Obituary
James H. Ellis, 78, of Bridgewater passed away on March 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after a sudden illness. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen R. (Rubelli) Ellis, who passed away last month on February 6. He was the son of the late Harvey and Rose (Cordeiro) Ellis. Jim was a proud Navy veteran serving right after high school. As a kid he was an exceptional baseball player. He was a lifelong Bridgewater resident, working many years for the town of Bridgewater. He retired as the head custodian of Williams School in Bridgewater. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He liked reminiscing about the past with his son Chad. He loved going to the camp with friends and his father. Most of all he loved spending time with family and always having his wife Kathleen by his side. He is survived by his son, Chad James Ellis of Taunton; his sister-in-law, Susan Johnson of Middleboro; and his niece, Heather Martin. Visitation will be held at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Scotland Cemetery in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now