James M. Grady of Bridgewater passed away on March 16, 2019, at the age of 66. He grew up in Abington. He was a veteran who served in the Marine Corps. He was the son of the late Thomas and Anita Grady; brother of Margaret, Anita, Mary, Rose, Joseph and the late John, Thomas and Mark; uncle to several nieces and nephews. Burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home Hanson.
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019