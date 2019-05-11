|
James M. Romero DMD of Bridgewater died May 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, at the age of 80. Dr. Romero was born in Attleboro, son of the late Elizabeth (Downey) and Robert A. Romero Sr. Dr. Romero was raised and educated in Attleboro and had lived in Bridgewater since 1994. Dr. Romero graduated from Boston College in 1960 and Tufts Dental School in 1964. After his formal schooling, Dr. Romero served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and later owned a practice in Middleboro until his retirement in 1998. He was the husband of Maureen M. Romero (McCarthy) of Bridgewater; father of James M. Romero Jr. and his wife Janice of N.C., Sean T. Romero of Quincy and Gregory T. Romero of Bridgewater; brother of Dennis Romero of Fla., Gene Romero of Raynham and the late Robert A. Romero Jr.; grandfather of Michael Romero of North Hampton and Jennifer Romero of Medford. Visiting hours will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, and conclude with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from May 11 to May 18, 2019