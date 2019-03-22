|
|
John J. Ingargiola, age 61, died suddenly of natural causes on March 20, 2019. John was the loving son of James F. Ingargiola Sr. of East Bridgewater, and the late Janet (Cote) Ingargiola. He grew up in Brockton, where he was a 1975 graduate of Brockton High School. He later went on to earn his bachelor's degree from University of Phoenix while raising his three beloved children in Easton. John worked for 30 plus years in the purchasing and managing field with the last five years spent employed by Rexa Corporation in West Bridgewater. He was a natural born leader who could motivate and inspire anyone he met. He was quick-witted, funny, and loyal. John enjoyed playing racquetball, often saying "this body didn't happen overnight" to his family and friends. You could often find him on Friday nights playing Golden Tee with his longtime best friend Chris Daly. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandson, John Forrest Jeffery. John is survived by longtime partner in crime, Jan Perry of Easton; and children, Abigail G., Hannah I., and Thomas J. Ingargiola of Easton. He was the loving brother of Jean Ingargiola of Easton, James F. Ingargiola Jr. of Brockton, Janis Hedges of Bridgewater, Joyce Ingargiola of Bridgewater, Jeffrey Ingargiola Sr. of Lexington, Jere Ingargiola and his wife Patricia of Bridgewater, Joseph Ingargiola and his wife Marlena of West Bridgewater, and Jason Ingargiola of Pembroke. John was preceded in death by his sisters, Jill Pomerleau and Jennifer Ingargiola. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Saturday, March 23. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. with a service starting at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to BAMSI, c/o Lucille Cassis, VP of Marketing & Philanthropy, 10 Christys Drive, Brockton, MA 02301. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019