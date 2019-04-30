|
Joseph A. Mason, 79, died peacefully surrounded by his family on April 27, 2019. Joe was the son of the late Dr. Joseph and Darlene (Neece) Mason and grew up in Illinois. He attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill. Joe then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Destroyer USS Mitscher. Joseph and wife Geraldine were married for 55 years. The two raised their children in East Bridgewater, where Joe was always happiest when coaching and playing ball with his boys. He was a quiet reserved man who was devoted to his family. Joe worked for The Patriot Ledger, Quincy, printing department for over 38 years. Joe loved all sports and was an avid fan of Boston's sports teams. Over the years he held Patriots and Red Sox season tickets and always cherished being at the games with his family or friends. He loved listening to sports radio and often times could be found at home with his trusty transistor radio listening to the latest sports story debate. Joe was the loving husband of Geraldine (Bowyer) Mason of East Bridgewater; loving father of Mark E. Mason and his wife Jennifer of East Bridgewater and James A. Mason and his wife Lynette of Middleboro. He was the adoring "Grandpa" of Erica, Rachel, and Melanie Mason. Grandpa loved his granddaughters and would follow them anywhere. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Thursday, May 2, for a visitation period from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. and burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Whitman. In memory of Joe, please send donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For online guest book and directions, visit ww.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019