More Obituaries for Margaret Corbett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Corbett

Obituary

Margaret E. Corbett Obituary
Margaret E. (Taylor) Corbett, 107, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater after a brief illness. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Edward and Katherine (Davis) Taylor, she was raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. Margaret was employed as a seamstress in the Garment Industry. She enjoyed crafts and was a member of The Rebeccas Club. She is survived by her children, Jane Camarra of Easton, Joan Hansen of Stoughton and Robert Davis of Naples, Fla..; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Edward Corbett, sister of the late Rita Hanson, Edward Taylor, Anna Mae Connors, William Taylor, James Taylor and Richard Taylor and grandmother of the late Marc Camarra. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019
