Roger E. Boucher, died peacefully on April 5, 2019, while surrounded by his family after a period of declining health. Roger was the loving son of the late Edward and Agnes (Houlberg) Boucher and grew up in Bridgewater. After graduating from the Bridgewater Academy in 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where Roger proudly served aboard the USS Everglades patrolling the Mediterranean Ocean during the Korean conflict. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, and high school sweetheart, Alicia Andruk, and the two would settle in East Bridgewater where they raised their five children. Roger was a hard worker his whole life. He was employed for over 30 years by New England Telephone, starting off as a "switcher" and retiring in the early 1990s as a manager. As part of the team that developed and designed new products and procedures for the vast telephone company, Roger taught and trained coworkers throughout the region. He was a prolific reader (keeping alphabetized notebooks of all the books he read, so he would not reread) and was a regular fixture at the East Bridgewater Public Library, helping with many book sales for the Friends of the Library. After retirement, Roger and Alicia traveled extensively with family and friends. Giving back to the community was a calling and he found great rewards in donating both his time and money. He was a cornerstone member of the East Bridgewater Kiwanis Club, serving as past president at the local level, and on many committees. Roger went on to become a regional past president of the Kiwanis Foundation, 7th Division of New England. He was always proud of being associated with the annual endowment made to sustain the Pediatric Trauma Institute in Boston. Roger was a staple at the annual pancake breakfast in the spring and sold Christmas trees in the winter. He humbly enjoyed being in the background, for example his niche at the Pancake Breakfast was being the dish-dog, cleaning the many, many pans that result from serving breakfast to hundreds of people. Roger's fellow club members fondly referred to him as "Mr. Everything". Roger enjoyed playing golf at Brockton Country Club (and anywhere else he could) where he was a member for many years. He will be missed by all who knew him. Roger was the loving husband and best friend of Alicia M. (Andruk) Boucher of East Bridgewater; devoted father of David R. Boucher and his wife Deborah of Sandwich, Karen A. Batti and her husband David of East Bridgewater, Paula J. Wilder and her husband John of Va., Ellen M.J. Wagner and Donnie Almeida of Halifax, and Daniel R. Boucher and his wife Bianca of Bridgewater; proud "Papa" and "best dive instructor" to 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Thursday, April 11, for visitation from 4-8 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to South Shore Hospital, c/o NICU, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019