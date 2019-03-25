|
Thomas J. Roxburgh Jr., of East Bridgewater, died in his home surrounded by his family March 23, 2019 at the age of 70. Tom was born in Cambridge, son of the late Patricia (Martin) and Thomas J. Roxburgh. Tom was raised and educated in Stoughton graduating from Stoughton High School and also attended Massasoit Community College. He was employed for many years at Analog Devices in Norwood, Mass. and CSA in Bridgewater, Mass. Tom was the proud owner of Roxie's Calibration Services in East Bridgewater for over 13 years and a member of the National Guard. Tom was an avid fan of Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He enjoyed hosting family and friends at his home for sporting events such as the Superbowl. Tom enjoyed golfing, Summer days spent by his pool, time with family and friends, and vacationing with his wife Betsy to Siesta Key, Florida each year. Tom also had a love of running, and ran the Falmouth Road Race multiple times. Beloved husband of Elizabeth T. (McDonald) Roxburgh of East Bridgewater. Loving father of Melissa (Roxburgh) Dona (husband Brian) of East Bridgewater; Timothy Roxburgh (fiance Jennie Sforza) of Bridgewater; and Robert Roxburgh (wife Sherilyn Nicholas) of Fall River. Grandfather "AKA Papa" of Nicholas and Lauren Dona.Brother of the Late Alice Booth and the late Douglas Roxburgh (wife Christine Roxburgh). A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 1 p.m. in St. Johns Church, 210 Central Street, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Thomas may be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 W. Elm Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For the online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019