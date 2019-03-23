|
William H. O'Connell, 88, of East Bridgewater died on March 21, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury. He was the loving husband of Doris E. Lepine-O'Connell. Son of the late William H. O'Connell Sr. and Florence J. (Toomey) O'Connell, Bill worked for many years at Shaw's Supermarket in Hanson prior to his retirement at age 85. He enjoyed doing charitable work with the Knights of Columbus 488 and was active at St. John the Evangelist Church. A friend of Bill W. for 34 years, he will be greatly missed by the many friends with whom he shared his experience, strength and hope. He is survived by his cousin, Nancy Miller of Dorchester; stepsons, Anthony L. Lepine of East Bridgewater and David B. Lepine and his wife Mary of New Bedford; and his step-granddaughter, Katherine Marsan and her husband Ian of East Bridgewater. Bill is also survived by his good friends, Nancy and Arvid Ohlen of Bridgewater. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Northville Cemetery in East Bridgewater. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or the Salvation Army, Massachusetts Division, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-378-4826
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019