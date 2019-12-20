|
|
Amy Morrissey-O'Rourke, Age 47, of Jamaica Plain, MA, died on December 12, 2019. Amy taught English at Brookline High School for more than 15 years. Previously she taught in both the Wellesley and Burlington school systems. She earned her undergraduate degree in English and Womens Studies from Wesleyan University and her Master of Arts in Teaching from Brown University. She leaves behind her husband and best friend, Matthew ORourke, and her two loving and loved boys, Gus and Gabriel. Amy is also survived by her mother, Terry Sheehan, of Roslindale, sister Laura Morrissey of Jamaica Plain, nephew Francis Morrissey, mother-in-law Marilyn ORourke, and brothers-in-law Chris, John, Tim, and Stephen ORourke, along with many devoted aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Brian Smith and her father, Frank Morrissey. Amy had a radiant smile, infectious laugh, and gave the most embracing hugs. She'll be remembered for her silliness, fun, warmth, wit and compassion with friends, colleagues, students, extended family, and above all her children. As a teacher, she loved to engage with teens and was a passionate advocate for LGBTQ students, students of color, just plain quirky kids, and young people facing all manner of disadvantages. We miss her so much already and yet are so grateful for the time we had with her and so mindful of what she taught us. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Brookline at 382 Walnut St., at 10 am. Children are welcome. The family is at work setting up a scholarship in Amys name for Brookline High Students. Meantime, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amys name to the Steps to Success Program that promotes equity for students from low-income families in Brookline (PO Box 470421, Brookline Village MA 02447) or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI; nami.org). Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019