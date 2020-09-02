Barbara Gold Randolph, age 76, of Lynnfield, MA and formerly of Brookline, MA died suddenly in her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She lived her every breath with gusto. Barbara will be forever loved and missed by her three children, Elizabeth Randolph Rappaport (married to David M. Rappaport), Thomas Randolph (married to Bei Randolph) and Emily Randolph Silva and their children, Georgia and Josephine Rappaport, Rachel and Michael Randolph, and River and August Silva, respectively. She was known to her grandchildren by the name, "Sugar," which was also her preferred term of endearment for loved ones. She is also survived by her brother Arthur David Gold. Barbaras life was one of intellectual curiosity, familial devotion and passion for art and elegance. She wore fashionable clothes, played piano beautifully and read hundreds of books. On her kitchen counter, a stand props up a volume of Will Durants "The Story of Civilization." As a child, Barbara spent her summers by the beach in Magnolia, MA, where she was once crowned Miss Magnolia. Barbaras grandchildren, River and August, lived only a few miles away and enjoyed her loving care and company several times a week since they were born. They recall her amazing banana bread, sleepovers, and recently they cherished FaceTime talks before bed. Barbaras love and light will live on in her family forever. Mourners are invited to attend a service to be held outdoors and socially distanced on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 475 Washington St., Canton, MA at 9:30 AM. Masks will be required. To obtain information about attending Barbaras service remotely online, please call Stanetsky Memorial Chapels at 617-232-9300. Her burial will follow the service at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbaras memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.



