Brenda I. Soyer, 81, of Brookline, Massachusetts, passed away on July 17, 2020. Brenda is survived by her daughter Julia Soyer and her partner Dana Moser. Brenda was elected for multiple terms to serve her community as a Brookline Town Meeting member and was an active volunteer for the Brookline Tenants' Union, working to secure affordable housing. Brenda was proud to have been a Head Start teacher early in the programs history and always remembered the children she taught during those years. Brenda studied Haiku poetry and became a published poet. She also studied watercolor painting and took part in JP Open Studios for the first time last fall. Notes and condolences can be forwarded to the Funeral home to share with her family. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St., Boston, MA 02130. www. bradyfallon.com
