1/
Brenda I. Soyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda I. Soyer, 81, of Brookline, Massachusetts, passed away on July 17, 2020. Brenda is survived by her daughter Julia Soyer and her partner Dana Moser. Brenda was elected for multiple terms to serve her community as a Brookline Town Meeting member and was an active volunteer for the Brookline Tenants' Union, working to secure affordable housing. Brenda was proud to have been a Head Start teacher early in the programs history and always remembered the children she taught during those years. Brenda studied Haiku poetry and became a published poet. She also studied watercolor painting and took part in JP Open Studios for the first time last fall. Notes and condolences can be forwarded to the Funeral home to share with her family. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St., Boston, MA 02130. www. bradyfallon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brady & Fallon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved