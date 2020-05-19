Home

Carlos W. Aristegui, age 80, of Boston and formerly of Brookline, passed away on May 1, 2020 of complications related to COVID-19. Born and raised in Santiago, Chile, he immigrated to the United States in 1961 and became a citizen in the late 1970s. A lifetime lover of art and music, he was a CPA with his own small business before retirement. Carlos was partner to Barbara Cone; husband to the late Patricia Croft Aristegui; father to Michele and husband Mark, Brett and wife Irina, Jillian and husband Jordan; and abuelo to five grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brookline Community Foundation, 40 Webster Place, Brookline, MA 02445, 617-566-4442, https://www.brooklinecommunity.org/why-give or to the .
Published in The Brookline Tab from May 19 to May 26, 2020
