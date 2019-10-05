|
Corey Warn of Boston, a renaissance man and master of kindness, cooking, history, all things Art Deco, and love and friendship died on February 29, 2019. Corey along with his life and business partner, Mark Feldman, founded Antiquers III in 1973 in Lynn, MA. Mark was already immersed in the art world as artist and stylist. But for Corey, it was the quintessential career transition from banker to art enthusiast, expert, and connoisseur. As with most start-ups, the early days of Antiquers III brought long hours and challenge. Sensing a very crowded and competitive 19th century antiques market, Corey did what all successful leaders do. He re-envisioned the business and forged a new merchandise direction, specializing in the under-represented Art Deco period. In this way, Coreys strategic insight and focus became decisive game changers for both the partnership and the business. In 1977, under Coreys direction, Antiquers III relocated to Brookline, where it survived a fire in 1985, and then with the financial help of customers, flourished until recently. Through Cory and Marks tireless effort and integrity, Antiquers III, along with their names and reputations, became known throughout the world as synonymous with the best-of-the-best Art Deco decorative arts. Tucked away on Harvard Street, the Brookline shop was a sight to behold of unsurpassed beauty and magical ambiance supported by Coreys prodigious knowledge of Art Deco provenance, Marks artistic sensibility, and their unbridled joyfulness. All of which attracted and retained a large, loyal, and, in many cases, famous clientele from all walks of life. Professional accolades came from Art Deco book authors, theres nobody like Corey and Mark, helping to artistically direct major Art Deco exhibits in the region, having their merchandise showcased on the cover of Architectural Digest in the mid-nineties, and of course their beautification of countless homes Corey fought with the quiet courage and dignity he possessed as a consummate gentleman, during an extended period of severely declining health. His beloved husband, Patrick, family, and dear friends celebrated his heartfelt death with him. We celebrate and forever hold dear the beautiful memories of Coreys life. His human decency and sensibility will light our way forward. An intimate memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Mount Auburn cemetery in October.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019