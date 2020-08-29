1/1
Denise S. Frangules
Denise Sandel Frangules, beloved mother of Philippe Frangules and adored grandmother of Nike Emma, William, and Isabel Frangules, passed away after a tragic automotive accident on August 6th, 2020. Denise was born to Andre and Marcelle Sandel in Paris in 1932. After World War II, Denise followed her parents in becoming a hairstylist. Denise met her future husband Andrew at the LOreal School in Paris. As a hairstylist, she worked independently and continuously for 58 years with a loyal clientele. Though she will be remembered by most for her beauty and style, those close to her will remember her resilience and work ethic - a true woman of steel covered in silk.

Published in The Brookline Tab from Aug. 29 to Sep. 5, 2020.
