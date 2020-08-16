1/1
Ellen Sherwin Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Sherwin Henry, Longtime resident of Needham, formerly of Brookline, passed away on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen F. Currier who she loved very much. Devoted mother of David Putnam Henry of Paris, France. Longtime close friends of the Cournoyer family and Blue, Barber and Rae. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Monday, August 17th from 11AM- 12Noon. Followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 12noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ellens memory to CareDimensions Hospice House 125 Winter St. Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Aug. 16 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved