Ellen Sherwin Henry, Longtime resident of Needham, formerly of Brookline, passed away on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen F. Currier who she loved very much. Devoted mother of David Putnam Henry of Paris, France. Longtime close friends of the Cournoyer family and Blue, Barber and Rae. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Monday, August 17th from 11AM- 12Noon. Followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 12noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ellens memory to CareDimensions Hospice House 125 Winter St. Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store