Evelyn Ayash Roll "Tootsie" of Brookline Mass October 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. A unique and kind woman who was remembered by everyone she met as happy and a genuine and good person. A person who did not judge anyone by the color of their skin, nationality or religion. She delighted in making anyone smile! Born 1930 in the Bronx NY she earned a Masters degree in Social Work from Columbia University and worked as a clinical social worker for Children's Hospital in Boston. She later became involved as a volunteer for elected representatives and ran for election as a Brookline Town Meeting Member and served Precinct 2 for over 3 decades, always easily winning reelection. She was dedicated to preserving significant historical structures and to maintain and improve life for all Brookline residents. She was known for her kindness and uncanny ability to remember details of persons and places going back 80 years in time. She selflessly volunteered for causes and organizations including the American Cancer Discovery Shop and as an escort for patients into Planned Parenthood. She would accompany friend's to doctor appointments and was by their side when they died. She was the wife for 58 years of Bob Roll, who passed in 2014. They met on a blind date with organizers joking that with her nickname of Tootsie she would have to marry Bob Roll. She is survived by her son's Robert and Raphael and brother Irving Ayash.



