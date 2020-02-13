|
Gloria Dorothy Murcott 89, of Brookline, died Monday. She was born to the late Anthony and Dorothy Caruso on August 17, 1930 in Montclair NJ. Gloria graduated from Belleville High School in 1948, and worked at Lever Brothers in Manhattan until 1968. She married the late John D. Murcott in 1968, and they lived together in Wantagh NY until 2015. She loved to travel and took many vacations with family and friends. Gloria is survived by her daughter Christine Murcott, of Brookline. A funeral mass will be held at 9am on Saturday February 15th at St. Mary of the Assumption in Brookline. Burial will be at 2pm on Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020