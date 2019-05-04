|
|
Dr. Gregory (Greg) P. LaGana, aged 70, passed away on April 27, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 31, 1948 in his beloved Brooklyn, NY, where he once played in a Little League game on Ebbetts Field. Dr. LaGana was a brilliant, well-respected chiropractor, who provided his patients with care and compassion for 42 years at his Brookline, MA practice. He saw his work as a calling, not a job, and his beloved patients could sense that the minute they walked into the office, where theyd be greeted by Gregs beautiful wife of 45 years, Letitia (Tish, ne Florentino). Greg and Tish had deep personal connections with many of the practices long-term patients, who over the decades became close, supportive friends. When not helping people live healthier lives, Greg could be found spending time with Tish and his children, Ellen and Michael. An evangelist for all things 60s, he loved to sit outside and listen to The Byrds, Gram Parsons and his beloved Bob Dylan, preferably with a margarita nearby. Gregs mixtapes and CDs were legendary, and can still be found in the center consoles of his sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law up and down the East coast. Greg was equally passionate about his New York Yankees, even after living in enemy territory for the last four decades. He will be as missed as he was adored by all who had the privilege of knowing him. For guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in The Brookline Tab from May 4 to May 11, 2019