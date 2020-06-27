Kidar N. Vaid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kidar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kidar N. Vaid, of Brookline, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on June 23, 2020. He was 91 years old. Kidar was loved and admired by all, and especially adored by his family. To know him was to love him. He was a hard-working man of honor and always put others before himself. He always showed great strength, kindness, and compassion, and will always be a true inspiration. This remarkable man was a pioneer who paved the way for many, and was a proud and very prominent member of the Indian community and will forever remain a beacon of light. He was a hero for people who struggled and tirelessly donated his time and money to those in need. An engineer by profession as well as a veteran. He will be remembered and his legacy will live on forever. Kidar was the dear and devoted husband of Chandar (Bhardwaj). Loving father of Kuldip Ken Vaid and his wife Ananya Vaid of Weston, Pardip Vaid and his wife Gretchen of Florence, and Jaideep Vaid and his wife Pareya of Somerville. Beloved grandfather Babaji of Sonika, Sarvani, Shailin, Shaunik, Cynthia, Terrance, Neil, Karina and Sabrina Vaid. A private interment followed Kidars Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kidars memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, West Roxbury. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 25, 2020
I came to know the great humanitarian Mr Kidar Vaid in 1983. A friend to all and in service to all who needed, Kidarji (as he was popularly called) was popular for his affectionate smile and cordial hospitality. He was a self-made man with success in his profession and prominence as a leader of the Brookline immigrant community. A lover of arts and music, he supported many artists at home and abroad through his benevolence and good will. The most important quality that endeared to him to all was his utter candor and straightforwardness in all interactions. His personality of truthfulness was ably supported by his dear wife who has been a virtue in religiosity and grace in life. Words are not enough to recant the kindness and the assistance the couple offered to all institutions and to all people they happened to encounter. We lost a noble soul!
BIJOY MISRA
Friend
June 25, 2020
A friend from long ago. From our meeting at the Mass Ave streetcar station to my visits at your home, meeting your many friends. My loving thoughts to Chandar and your family. Memories never go away.
Patty Libbey
Patricia Libbey
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved