I came to know the great humanitarian Mr Kidar Vaid in 1983. A friend to all and in service to all who needed, Kidarji (as he was popularly called) was popular for his affectionate smile and cordial hospitality. He was a self-made man with success in his profession and prominence as a leader of the Brookline immigrant community. A lover of arts and music, he supported many artists at home and abroad through his benevolence and good will. The most important quality that endeared to him to all was his utter candor and straightforwardness in all interactions. His personality of truthfulness was ably supported by his dear wife who has been a virtue in religiosity and grace in life. Words are not enough to recant the kindness and the assistance the couple offered to all institutions and to all people they happened to encounter. We lost a noble soul!

BIJOY MISRA

Friend