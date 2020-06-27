Kidar N. Vaid, of Brookline, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on June 23, 2020. He was 91 years old. Kidar was loved and admired by all, and especially adored by his family. To know him was to love him. He was a hard-working man of honor and always put others before himself. He always showed great strength, kindness, and compassion, and will always be a true inspiration. This remarkable man was a pioneer who paved the way for many, and was a proud and very prominent member of the Indian community and will forever remain a beacon of light. He was a hero for people who struggled and tirelessly donated his time and money to those in need. An engineer by profession as well as a veteran. He will be remembered and his legacy will live on forever. Kidar was the dear and devoted husband of Chandar (Bhardwaj). Loving father of Kuldip Ken Vaid and his wife Ananya Vaid of Weston, Pardip Vaid and his wife Gretchen of Florence, and Jaideep Vaid and his wife Pareya of Somerville. Beloved grandfather Babaji of Sonika, Sarvani, Shailin, Shaunik, Cynthia, Terrance, Neil, Karina and Sabrina Vaid. A private interment followed Kidars Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kidars memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, West Roxbury. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.