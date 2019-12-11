|
|
Lenore M. "Lenny" Fogel, of Brookline, passed away at Spaulding Nursing and Therapy Center in Brighton, on December 5, 2019, following a brief illness. The daughter of Hyman and Bertha Fogel, Lenny grew up in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She was educated at Bradford Junior College and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, before settling in Boston. Lenny's long and varied career in publishing, editing communications, and development included posts at The Writer magazine; Eastern Educational Network (now American Public Television); H.W. Wilson publishing company; the Unitarian-Universalist Assocation, where she was Director of Communications; and Bishoff Communications, where she was Vice President. At Green Associates, she managed capital and annual campaigns for a variety of non-profit organizations including International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (a Nobel Peace Prize winner), the Harvard Lampoon, and several public libraries. She later formed LMF Communications. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Pemba Foundation, a Boston-based non-profit working in Tanzania. Lenny was a wit, writer of poetry, avid reader, lover of music and Broadway shows, fount of cultural knowledge, and a devoted mother to a series of fortunate felines. She is survived by two sisters, other family members, and a host of devoted friends. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11, at 11:15 a.m. at Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, followed by internment at Bresna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MSPCA-Angell.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019