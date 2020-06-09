Patt Timothy - Riffle (81) of Brookline, MA died on March 19, 2020. She had been a resident of Brookline since 1991. Patt was born in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, and graduated from Moorestown High School, New Jersey. She earned her B.S. from Skidmore College and her M.A. from Trenton State College. She played the piano and sang beautifully. Her work was pursued at The Peabody Conservatory of Music, St. Petersburg Junior College, Florida State University, New England Conservatory and Longy School of Music. Among those teachers with whom she studied included Marshall Heinbaugh, Allison Drake, William Waters, Martha King Loew, Betty Jane Grimm, Janice Harsanyi, and Barbara Winchester. Mrs. Timothy-Riffle taught music for sixteen years in public schools in Columbus, Indiana, and in Mt. Laurel and Medford, New Jersey. She directed the church choirs at the Protestant Community Church in Medford Lakes, New Jersey as well as teaching voice privately. Her avocation embraced an active membership with the Princeton Opera Association where she participated in the Workshops, bringing her stage experience to the South Jersey Opera Festival and her high school students. After a relocation to St. Petersburg, Florida, she resided in Pikesville, Maryland briefly, then moved to Massachusetts, settling in Brookline, where she lived for many years. An attraction to the Fine Arts enabled her to study with the late Judith Bell, Louise Weinberg, Vanessa Irzyk, Wendy Soneson and John Murray. Her watercolor portraits have been exhibited locally in numerous shows as well as her acrylics exhibited at Coolidge Corner Branch Library. She won a grant from Brookline Commission for the Arts for the event "Honorary Singing Artists of Brookline" and exhibited her work at a concert at the Brookline School of Music. Subsequently, she acquired a baby grand piano for OShea House whereupon another grant was awarded by the Brookline Community Foundation to reconstruct the piano professionally. Patricia is predeceased by her parents, Colonel Robert W. Timothy and Suzanne Phillips Timothy. She is survived by her only sibling, Robert P. Timothy, and his wife, Martha A. Timothy, both of Fernandino, Florida and Sebago, Maine, and by her cherished and loyal son, Bryan D. Riffle, of Malden, MA, and her accomplished and beloved grandsons, Adam J. Riffle and Toby P. Riffle. She was adored by those who were close to her, and gave inspiration to her nieces, her nephews, and her grand and great grand nieces and nephews, and her many friends, including Tobey Taylor and Kathy Turner. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to The Brookline Center, 41 Garrison Road, Brookline, MA 02445.



