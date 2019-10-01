Home

Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
Richard J. Burns, passed away, in Brookline on September 29, 2019. Loving father of Carolyn Burns of Boston and Marybeth Thornton and her husband Charles of Westwood. Dear Brother of Mary Burns of Marlborough and the late Lawrence Burns of Chicago,IL. Adored Grandfather of James, Margaret and Connor Thornton. Cherished Uncle of Nora Burns of New York. A Funeral Service will be held in the Bell-ODea Funeral Home 376 Washington St. Brookline, Thursday morning at 9:45. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 -7:00 PM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late Veteran U. S. Army.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019
