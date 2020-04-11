|
Roger Alan Golde, of Brookline, entered into rest at his home after a long illness on April 9, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Ellen (Sriberg) Golde. Devoted father of Jeffrey Golde and his wife Diana. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Leah and Aaron Golde. Born in Chicago in 1934, Roger was an independent management and education consultant. He served as senior project director for the President's Advisory Council on Executive Organization. He was also responsible for the reorganization of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as well as planning for government organizations such as the U.S. Air Force, the EPA, the Peace Corps and the U.S. Postal Service. He additionally worked for an unusual variety of small and large firms, from small educational non-profit institutions to large multi-national mutual funds. Roger was the author of four books including Muddling Through: The Art of Properly Unbusinesslike Management and Can You Be Sure of Your Experts? He pioneered interactive video learning and also worked with major studios on creative naming and marketing. Roger went to the University of Chicago Laboratory School where he graduated after the 10th grade. He went on to Harvard College, graduating summa cum laude in 1956 as an economics major, though he said he really majored in glee club. He completed one year as a Fulbright fellow in France and returned to Harvard Business School where he received his MBA with distinction in 1959. Rogers hobbies were magic and music. He published three books of close-up card magic. He was also a fine pianist and linguist. He worked briefly as a coach and pianist for the Boston Opera Company under Sarah Caldwell and as chorus master for Salisbury Lyric Opera. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date when gatherings are again possible. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory should make it to the , especially those supporting first responders or those suffering from the pandemic. stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Brookline Tab from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020