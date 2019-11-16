|
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Saswati, "Rinku" Maitra passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and many close friends who gathered to sing her favorite songs as she passed. She was 55 years old. Rinku will be remembered as a strong, well-informed woman; an imaginative cook and thrower of epic parties; a loving wife and mother; and a loyal and generous friend. Born on January 31, 1964, in Calcutta, India, Rinku was the eldest of three children of Amal Kumar and Mira Pal. As an only child for five years, Rinku was spoiled by all her relatives. She was a graduate of the University of Calcutta, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geography (1985) followed by a post-graduate degree in Education (1987). Upon graduation, Rinku taught elementary school for one year. She then joined a well-known, progressive theater company, Ajitesh Natya Academy, and acted in several successful productions, including a highly acclaimed adaptation of The Threepenny Opera. On November 23, 1989, Rinku married her longtime sweetheart Saibal "Seb" Maitra. Seb left Calcutta for Kent State University in the fall of 1990, and Rinku joined him the following summer. After Seb's graduation in 1992, they lived in New York before moving to San Francisco in 1996. In California, she discovered New American cuisine which became her lifelong passion. Rinku became a mother on August 30, 2000, with the birth of daughter Shalinee Amrita. In July 2001, Seb and Rinku moved to Brookline. Not too long after, the birth of Durjoy on April 24, 2003, completed the family. Shalinee is a graduate of BHS and now a sophomore at UCLA, and Durjoy is BHS 21. Both attended Devotion (now, Coolidge Corner School) and BU preschool where Rinku developed life-long friendships. Rinku was an avid photographer, who took courses at the Museum of Fine Arts. She was also a voracious reader with a deep appreciation for both classical and contemporary texts and poetry. A connoisseur of fine dining, Rinku always knew how to find the hottest restaurants and most celebrated chefs, whether dining in Somerville, Dallas or London and, of course, could always be counted on to provide a recommendation for her many friends. Also a natural and studied talent in cooking herself, Rinku constantly experimented in the kitchen. Gifted in many areas, Rinku possessed an uncanny ability to make friends and keep them forever. Rinku had a deep appreciation for all types of people and connected immediately with all she met, young and old. She did not merely make friends but also helped her friends connect with one another. As Rinku's health began to fail, friends and the children of friends traveled from near and far to say goodbye: one flying in just for the day to sing to her on her way. Rinku is survived by her husband of 30 years, Seb; her daughter, Shalinee; her son, Durjoy; her brother, Arup Ratan Pal (Aditi) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; her nephew, Arkin; and her many friends. Rinku was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest brother, Swarup Ratan Pal. SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on November 23, at 11 a.m., at the First Church in Chestnut Hill, 26 Suffolk Road (at Hammond Street) Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. All are welcome and encouraged to attend and celebrate Rinku's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rinku's name to House. Please send the check to , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Please mention "In memory of Saswati 'Rinku' Maitra."
Published in The Brookline Tab from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019