|
|
Stephen I. Lipman, age 78, of Newport, RI and Boston, MA, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 of cancer at his home in Boston. He was the husband of Nancy (Mercier) Isherwood, and the late Marguerite (Jordan) Lipman. Born in Boston to the late Jack H. Lipman and Dora (Solov) Lipman Michaelson, he lived in Brookline, MA until 2002, summered in Little Compton, RI for many years, and enjoyed semi-retirement in Newport, RI. Steve grew up in Brookline, MA where he attended public schools. He earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1963 and a J.D. from Boston University in 1966. While practicing law for over fifty years as a trial attorney, he defended clients from criminal charges ranging from traffic violations to murder, and represented clients in civil suits including divorce, wrongful death, product liability, and medical malpractice. He was an esteemed member of the Boston legal community, quite literally known as a lawyers lawyer since he often represented fellow attorneys before the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers. An avid sailor, he was the owner of three consecutive vessels each named Duck Soup and served as commodore of the Tiverton (R.I.) Yacht Club from 1997 to 1999 and was a current member of the Newport Yacht Club. He competed in regattas throughout southern New England on his boat and those of his friends, most notably skippering the third Duck Soup to a runaway victory in its division in the 2013 Hyannis-Nantucket Figawi Race. He was involved in many organizations over the years, most recently on the executive board of the Salve Regina Universitys Circle of Scholars. He was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted spouse. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Roger Lipman, his wife Jasmine, and their triplets, Maxx, Amelia, and Frankie of Arlington, MA, Jake Lipman and her husband Philip Rothman of New York, NY, Andrew Lipman of Brooklyn, NY, and Katherine Lipman of Somerville, MA. He is also survived by his stepson Christopher Isherwood of Newport, RI, and close family friend, Elisa Franklin of Randolph, MA. All will remember his fondness for jazz, blues, doo-wop, opera, and rock, his appetite for Chinese and Italian food, his talent for telling stories and jokes, and most of all, his ebullient warmth. A celebration of his life will be held at La Forge Casino Restaurant, 186 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, R.I. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1 to 4pm. Donations in his name can be made to Save the Bay (Narragansett Bay), at savethebay.org.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019