Stephen William Clifford, cherished brother, uncle, and cousin passed away unexpectedly at age 65 on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Nalcrest, Florida. Steve was born on May 22, 1955, in Boston to William and Astrid (Sandy) Clifford. He was a 1973 graduate of Brookline High School, spent a post-high-school year at the Berkshire School, and earned his bachelors degree from the University of Connecticut in 1978. Steve worked for more than 30 years as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and had recently moved to Florida to enjoy warm weather in his retirement. Steve never married but was a dedicated and loving son, brother, and nephew. He spent countless hours with his father, and later with his aunt Helena Clifford, and loved to treat them to dinner at local restaurants. He was cherished by his siblings and his nephew Alex. Steve was an avid sports fan. In high school and college, he played hockey, and he continued to referee youth hockey games for many years. He enjoyed going to college hockey and basketball games with his father and would take vacations to visit ballparks and attend games in other cities. Nothing gave him more pleasure than spending a summer afternoon watching the Red Sox with his father or his aunt. Steve was shy but touched everyone who came to know him with his compassion, his generosity, his kindly smile, and his dignity. Steve was predeceased by his father, Bill, his mother, Sandy, and his younger brother Timothy. He is survived by his sister Cindy, his nephew Alex, and several cousins, including members of the Serreze family. Steve will be interred in the Clifford family plot at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. A celebration of life will take place in summer, 2021. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a food pantry or homeless shelter of your choice would make Steve happy. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. See www. Keohane.com
