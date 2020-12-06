Sumner J. Chertok, of Brookline, passed away on December 3rd, 2020. Born February 17th, 1927, a lifelong Brookline resident, He attended Brookline public schools including Brookline High School. Sumner attended Harvard College and enlisted in the Navy during World War II, stationed in Shanghai. After the war, he resumed his studies graduating with honors from Harvard class of 1949, where he played offense and defense on the football team and Harvard Law School class of 1953. After passing the bar exam and joining his father's law firm, he became active in local politics, where he was a member of the Brookline Advisory Committee, a Town Meeting Member and the Executive Director of the Brookline Redevelopment Authority. Among his most recognized projects and achievements were the FARM (Brook House), Mission Park and suing Harvard on behalf of the Roxbury Tenants Society. In his law practice, he won several class action law suits against banks and a major victory at the Hague, recovering money for properties seized during the Gulf Wars. Sumner was an avid tennis player and an excellent swimmer with a great love for the coast of Maine, where he vacationed with his family as a boy. In later years he spent time on Cape Cod with his wife Karen and their blended family. He leaves three children: Jonathan David Chertok of Austin, Texas; Benjamin Harrison Chertok of St. Petersburg Florida and Rachel James Calmas (James), and their children Josiah and Arielle, from his first wife, Ina Zibel Chertok. He leaves his brother Eliot Chertok and his children: Dean, Debbie (Marty), Joanne, Brian (Lori) and their children as well as his dear cousin Cindy Tramonte and other loved relatives. Sumner met his current wife Karen Cotzin Cohen at a Harvard Centennial Celebration. They were inseparable from that day forward and recently celebrated their twentyfifth wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife Karen, he leaves her children: David B. Cohen of Hunt Valley, Maryland and Jonathan R. Cohen (Karen) of Gainesville, Florida, and their children, Rena, Emma, Amy, Jason and Sam. Burial was private on December 4th, in the Lindwood Memorial Park, Randolph, Massachusetts and a celebration of his life will take place when Covid19 restrictions allow. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brookline Food Bank, www.brooklinefoodpantry.org
