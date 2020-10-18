1/1
Suzanne Schneider
Suzanne Schneider's life ended peacefully on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 72. Suzanne lived in and around Boston for over 50 years, spending most of her adult life in Back Bay and Brookline. She received her undergraduate degree from Simmons College and her MBA from Boston University. She was a valued manager at Partners HealthCare for over 30 years. She was an adventurous traveler, lover of literature and a wonderful cook. Her intelligence, strength and independence were admired by all who knew her. A passionate supporter of visual, performing, and literary arts, Suzanne was also a champion of women's rights. Suzanne was a devoted mother to her only daughter and best friend, Sarah Burkhart. Suzanne and Sarah went on innumerable adventures together which will never be forgotten. Her two grandchildren, Inez and Lucas Trejo, will forever remember the love of their "Mammow". Suzanne is also lovingly remembered by her son-in-law, Armando Trejo; her sister, Betsy Schneider; her brother-in-law, James Maitland; her niece, Rebecca Maitland; her nephew, Grant Maitland; and her friends. She was deeply loved and will forever remain in the hearts and memories of her family. Suzanne will be buried in Mount Auburn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Spring 2021. Please contact Nichols Funeral Home in Wilmington for additional information. Donations may be made to the American Repertory Theater in Suzanne's name to celebrate her life and legacy. www.nicholsfuneralhome. com

Published in The Brookline Tab from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
