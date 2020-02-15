Home

Long time and honored Brookline teacher. Thomas Ladenburg passed away February 2, 2020. Tom taught in at Brookline High School from 1971 to 2005. He was recognized for his innovative teaching style and for the published curriculum units he developed. He is survived by his wife and his two children, Kathy Michon and Eric Ladenburg. A celebration of his life will be held at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington on March 28 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020
