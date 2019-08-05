|
Walter J. Norton Sr. of Brookline died suddenly on August 1, 2019. Loving father of Walter J. Norton, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of North Reading and Armand Al Norton and his wife Tina of Roslindale. Cherished papa of Genevieve, Harry, MacIntyre and Nicole. Walter was, in many ways, a Brookline institution; a combat decorated marine corps veteran, a pioneer in the world of single parenting, a tireless volunteer sports coach, and a champion for the rights of Vietnam veterans. He was also a doting grandfather who loved every second he spent with his grandchildren. There will be a memorial service in September. Donations in his memory can be made to Boston Children's Hospital or Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019