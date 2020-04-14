|
|
William Bill Anthony Cortelyou, 78, passed away on April 7th, 2020. He was born to Giannina "Jean" Temelini and Kenneth Cortelyou on April 14th, 1941 in Oceanside, New York. He graduated from Oceanside High School in 1959, then enrolled at Hofstra University, and also served in the military. Bill worked first as a stockbroker in New York, moving in the 1960's to Boston. He changed careers and drove a cab in Boston for 30+ years where he enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. Bill will be remembered as a loyal friend, an avid learner and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. Arrangements are being handled by Bell-ODea Funeral Home in Brookline.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020