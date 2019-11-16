|
A. Neill Osgood, Jr., 91, of Natick MA, died on November 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Grace, two daughters Deborah Osgood-Hynes and Allison Osgood, and three grandsons Jarred Levites, Trevor Hynes and Garret Hynes. Neill grew up in Brookline MA, then moved to Natick where he spent the majority of his life. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Natick for over 50 years, and enjoyed being a part of the church family. Neill felt very strongly about his involvement and participation in the local community and various charitable organizations. As an active Rotarian in the Charles River Rotary Club since 1985, he was bestowed the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition four times. Neill also served the town of Natick for over 30 years as an officer in the Auxiliary Police Department, and retired as Captain. This involvement led to membership in the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, a social organization open to members in law enforcement. He so loved taking his Gold Wing out for a ride with friends. Living on a lake, and as a member of the Nobscot Power Squadron, Neill had a passion for boating and waterskiing. These pastimes he also shared with family. He had a long career in banking, and at the time of retirement, was Senior Vice President of BayBank Data Services. He was also an Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. Neill was known for his vibrant social personality and his constant availability to family, church and community. He was also involved with many charities. A service of remembrance for the community will be held at the First Congregational Church in Natick on Thursday, November 21 at 1pm. A separate remembrance celebration of Neills life will be held next year for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles River Rotary Club Education Scholarship Fund, PO Box 373, Natick, MA 01760. Cards of sympathy can be sent to the same address. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019