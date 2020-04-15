|
|
Adeline Mary (Johnson) d'Amonville, 92, of Wayland, formerly of Boston, died on April 11, 2020 after a period of declining health. Devoted mother of Suzanne dAmonville of Waltham and Christine dAmonville of Haverhill. Former wife of the late Emmanuel dAmonville. Loving sister of John Johnson and his wife, the late Joy Johnson. Aunt of Ed Johnson and John Johnson. Daughter of the late John Johnson and Adeline (Kelly) Johnson. Mary graduated from Smith College with a bachelors degree in Sociology. She loved her job tutoring children with learning disabilities, both at the Carroll School in Lincoln, and independently. Her active involvements with Faith & Light (a faith-based organization that brings together able bodied & disabled folks) and Natick Liturgy Group, meant the world to her. Mary loved traveling, the ocean, playing bridge, the arts (theater, opera, symphony, museums), and generally being around people and being active. She was a regular at the Lumina gym through her late 80s! As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the United Way Worldwide 701 North Fairfax Street Alexandria, VA 22314 or https://www.unitedway.org/ For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020