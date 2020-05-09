|
Alexander McMillan, 91, a longtime resident of Framingham, died after a brief illness on Thursday May 7, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of Scottish immigrants, Alexander & Ann (Kirkwood) McMillan. Raised and educated in Buffalo, he served his country in the Army during the Korean war. Al moved his family to Framingham in 1972. He was employed for many years as a contract administrator at GTE Sylvania. A proud Scotsman, Al loved Scottish music and for many years attended the Highland Games in Canada and New Hampshire. He was a past president and longtime member of the Fairs n' Squares of Framingham. Al is survived by the love of his life and wife of almost 68 years, Joyce R. (Conniff) McMillan, his three children, Rev. Nancy McMillan of Marlborough, Michael McMillan & his wife Leslie of NC, and Stephen McMillan & his wife Mary of Ashland, his grandchildren, Alex, James, and Kayla. He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Olmstead and Euphemia Farnham. Due to the current health restrictions, Als family and friends will honor and remember him at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Als name to: The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S. Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118, www.gbfb. org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www.mccarthy fh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 9 to May 17, 2020