Alfred J. Anderson
Alfred Joseph Anderson, 77, died after a long and valiant battle with cancer at his home surrounded by family and friends on July 22, 2020. Born in Brighton Ma he was the son of Alfred and Mary Anderson of Framingham Ma. He was the brother of Mary Joan Hall of Franklin MA and Carol Marie McGrath and her husband Peter of Southborough MA and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Dr. Anderson was educated at Marist College and Seminary, Framingham, MA, Boston College, Newton Ma, Ohio State University College of Medicine, and University of Maine Orono ME for his MA and PhD in Clinical Psychology. He lived in Germany for 35 years in private practice as a clinical psychologist and guest lecturer till his return home to Framingham. In his retirement years, Joe enjoyed reading, writing, and bicycling through his neighborhood. He was a kind soul who also loved to feed the birds and all of the wildlife in his yard. He enjoyed dinner and wine with his many friends. The family would like to thank the team at Solman VNA & Hospice, Worcester Ma and CSA Eldercare Princeton MA for their outstanding care. Due to the current health regulations the funeral Mass and burial at St Stephen Cemetery in Framingham MA will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Norton Funeral Home Framingham MA. Donations may be made to Society of Mary USA Province c/o Marist Development Office, 698 Beacon St, Boston Ma. 02215 To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
