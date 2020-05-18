Home

Alice E. (Ryan) Mitchell of Natick and formerly of Waltham, 88, died May 7, 2020 after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Mitchell. Devoted mother of Stephen Mitchell of Hampton, N.H, Michael Mitchell of Rochester, N.H., John Mitchell of Natick and the late Paul Mitchell. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Susan, Matthew and Melissa Mitchell. Great grandmother of Alise, Stella and Bradley. Sister of the late John Ryan, Marilyn Stanton and her twin sister Margaret Bodio. Daughter of the late John and Ida (Berrigan) Ryan. Alice was a member of St. Linus Church and the Natick Senior Center. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be made to the Natick Senior Center, 117 East Central Street, Natick, MA. 01760 Funeral services and interment are private. To sign guestbook, visit everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 18 to May 25, 2020
