Alice (Bowler) Gallerani, of Natick, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, at the age of 83. Daughter of the late James M. Bowler and Gertrude (Slack) Bowler, Alice was born in Boston and raised in Wellesley Hills. Upon 8th grade graduation, she earned a full scholarship to St. Bernard High School, West Newton. Following high school, Alice went on to study X-Ray technology at Lahey Clinic Boston maintaining her license and membership in ASRT (American Society of Radiologic Technologists) until 2018. Holidays and family celebrations were some of her most cherished memories. Alice enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her beloved family. She loved the ocean, mountains, traveling and spending time with friends. She was an avid quilter, gardener, reader and she possessed an amazing sense of humor and a laugh to match. Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles (Chick) Gallerani in 2003 and her dear daughter, Debra Gallerani in 2018. She is survived by her daughters: Gail Ingemi and her husband Michael of Winchendon, Carol Smaltz and her husband Charles Smaltz of Ithaca, MI and Lianne Ingemi and her husband Joseph Ingemi, Jr. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Heather Ingemi and Meghan Custer of Framingham, Alyssa Ingemi of Foxboro, Sarah Smaltz of MI, Ryan Smaltz of MI, Christopher Ingemi of Framingham, Michael Custer and his wife Casey (Boudreau) Custer of Natick. Alice also leaves behind her sister Noreen Code of Acton, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was also predeceased by her brothers, James Bowler, Jr and William P. Bowler. The family would like to thank her friends for their many acts of kindness, helping in any way they could, her many excellent caretakers at Newton Wellesley Hospital, Brigham & Womens Hospital, Maristhill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Good Shepherd Hospice. Visiting Hours in John Everett & Sons 4 Park Street Natick Common Saturday, July 27, 2019 12:00 | 1:30 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Alices name to: , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036-3604. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com. John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, Natick, 508 653 4342.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 23 to July 30, 2019