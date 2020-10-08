Ana Aloma Velilla, age 95, formerly of Framingham, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence in Holliston. Born in Ranchuelo, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Francisco R. and Maria A. (Martinez) Aloma. She was head of the Spanish Department and Professor at Regis College in Weston. Ana was a published author and an avid reader. She was a composer and a pianist. A member of Centro Cultural Cubano Organization in Boston. Ana is survived by her children, Michelle A. Aloma and her husband Steven Pleau of Bellingham and Martin Velilla and his wife Susan of Holliston; grandchildren, Andrew Aloma of Westborough, Christopher Aloma and wife Jillian of Bridgewater and Christine Velilla-Nicholas and husband Scott of Holliston; great grandchildren, Paxton and Blakely Aloma. Due to current restrictions, her funeral Mass will be private, and she will be interned in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-7PM. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
