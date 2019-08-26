|
Angelo Andy V. Amato, age 96, of Framingham, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oak Knoll Health Care Center, Framingham. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Vito and Mary (Scianna) Amato. Angelo was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Florence Amato who died in 1991. Angelo served in the Army Air Corp. during WWII as a radio operator aboard a B17 bomber. He then worked 30 years as a technician for Raytheon Co. Family came first to Angelo and he enjoyed his trips to the casino with them. He also enjoyed traveling and loved to watch his nephew Dave Amato perform with REO Speedwagon into his late 90s. He is survived by his children, Steven Amato and his wife Natalie of Cincinnati, OH, Michael Amato and his wife Nadine of Marlborough and Paula Purington and her husband Harold of Framingham; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Angelo was the brother of the late Paul Amato, William Amato, Vita Morte and Mary Molloy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street. (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 7:30-9:30AM followed by his funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to , 3 Speen St., Framingham, 01701. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions please visit nortonfuneralhome.com.
