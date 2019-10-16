|
Anna L. (Tomasetti) Ghiringhelli, age 101, died peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Carlyle House in Framingham. Anna was the beloved wife of 66 years to Frank M. Ghiringhelli who died in 2007. Born in Framingham, she was one of ten children born to the late Alberto and Francesca (Biagetti) Tomasetti. Anna attended Framingham Schools and following marriage, she lovingly raised her children and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She formerly managed the Framingham School Lunch Program at Roosevelt School for 25 years. She was a member of the Callahan Senior Center and a parishioner of St. Tarcisius Church. Anna is survived by her daughters, Patricia Romani of Framingham and Jean Newton of Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Romani and his wife Kirsten, Deborah Carusi and her husband Paul, David Newton and his wife Cynthia and Matthew Newton and his wife Callie; her great grandchildren, Sophia, Daniel, Ashlyn, Anthony, Vincent, Adelaide, Rachael, Hope, Ghirin, Nolan, Evan, Mia and Cole and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Anthony Tomasetti, Ralph Tomasetti, Thomas Tomasetti, Amelio Tomasetti, Florence Garbarino, Clayton Tomasetti, Italia Basoli, Irida Ferullo and Mary Potter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street (Rt. 135), Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Carlyle House, 342 Winter St, Framingham, MA 01702 or to a charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019