Anne Agnes Metcalfe, 1/29/1938----7/4/2020, from the Yacht & Country Club (YCC) of Stuart, FL. passed away peacefully in her sleep, following a massive stroke. She is survived by her husband of 59 years John F. Metcalfe, and three sons: John Jr. of Tequesta, FL., Edward and his wife Stacey, of Leesburg, VA. and Mark of Chesapeake Beach, MD. as well as her six grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Anne was born in Boston MA. and lived in Natick, MA., Potomac, MD., and Easton, MD. before relocating to Stuart after her retirement. She was a hotel executive before working tirelessly as a full-time mother. After her amazing job of being a mom, she re-entered the hospitality industry as she and her husband founded Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Without her support and expertise, ALHI would never had made its mark on our industry. She was very active in the MD./VA. Bridge League where she and her partner were champions three times. Anne was very involved at YCC being past President of the bowling league and member of the golf and bridge leagues. Anne will always be remembered as one of the most caring, loving, and beautiful ladies on the planet. Her GREATEST loves were her three amazing sons, her six beautiful grandchildren, and her adoring husband. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the funeral and memorial services will be held later this fall. For those interested in sending remembrances please contact the Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Auxiliary P.O Box 9010 Stuart FL. 34995 or Treasure Coast Hospice at https://www.treasurehealth
. org/9/Foundation.