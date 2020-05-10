|
Anne M. (Tyner) Devin, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, died May 8th, 2020 after a short term illness. She was the devoted wife to Francis Xavier Devin for over 60 years, who passed away last week. As the treasured matriarch of the Devin family, Anne enjoyed bringing up her four children, serving her church, and joining her husband Frank on political campaigns. She was proud of her grade school English medal and was always eager to assist her children in mastering their grammar skills. Anne loved to accompany her husband to the track to bet $10 and enjoy a hot dog. In addition to enthusiastically attending each of her grandchildren's games and performances, she never missed a chance to cheer on her beloved Red Sox. Anne is survived by her children, Thomas Devin of Framingham, Gregory Devin and his wife Pam of Holden, Therese (Devin) Royce and her husband Rob of Marlborough, Timothy Devin and his husband Erik Frantzen of Long Island City, NY She was the beloved grandmother (known by her grandchildren as Ma) of: Lindsay, Frankie, and Emily Devin of Framingham, Rachel and Julie Royce of Marlborough, and Ryan and Kailin Devin of Holden. She is survived by her beloved siblings, Regina (Tyner) Naehle of North Andover and Michael Tyner, formerly of Scituate. She now joins her late parents John and Edith Tyner, brothers George and John Tyner, as well as her beloved daughter in law Cindy Devin. Given the circumstances, services will be held privately but a public celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annes name may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, . To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 10 to May 18, 2020