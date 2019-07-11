Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcisius Church
562 Waverly Street
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Collotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Collotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Collotta Obituary
Anthony Tony Collotta, age 83, of Framingham, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 surrounded by his close family and friends. He was the beloved husband to Carmella (Marino) Collotta. Born in Framingham, MA on October 2, 1935, Tony was a lifelong resident and a well-known and loved barber in town for many years. He was the son of the late Santo and Mariana (Piscitello) Collotta. In addition to his wife, Carmella, Tony is survived by several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mary (Collotta) Turieo and his brothers Orazio and Alfred Collotta. Tony served in the National Guard and was a member of The Framingham Columbus Italian Club, The Elks and The Barbers Association. He had a passion for vegetable gardening and golfing, excelling in both. He was an avid golfer and held a membership at the Marlborough Country Club for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on July 25th at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street, Framingham. At the familys request the burial will be private. For online guestbook or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 11 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now