Flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul. On Saturday, December 7, 2019, Anthony G. Gennaro, 96, a longtime resident of Framingham and 40 year owner of Indian Trail Flower Shop died after a brief illness with his beloved family at his side. He was born in Reggio Calabria, Italy and came to the U.S. with his mother and siblings in 1937, eventually becoming a citizen. As fate would have it, he was reacquainted with and married his beloved wife Angela (Galluzzo) in Sudbury, who was born in the same town in Italy. Like many of his era, he left school early and went to work to help provide for his family. Together, Tony and Angela would raise their four daughters in Framingham. His catholic faith guided him and for many years he was an usher at St. George Church in Saxonville. He loved to make bagels in his daughters bagel shop, play bocce and cards, enjoyed fishing and tending to his vast vegetable garden. In his later years a rowdy game of bingo put a smile on his face. A kind hearted, quick witted man who gave to everyone in need. Tony is survived by his daughters, Angela Morreale & her husband Larry of Mashpee, Ann McInnis & her husband Harry of Mashpee, Natalie Dolliver & her husband Stephen of Framingham, and Annette Kaminski & her husband Mark of Hopkinton, 8 loving grandchildren, 4 cherished great grandchildren, his brother Nick & his wife Marie, sister-in-law, Mary, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his adored wife Angela, Tony was predeceased by his siblings, Vincenzina Candido, John, Joe, and Mary Teti. Family and friends will honor and remember Tonys life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Sunday, December 15th from 2 | 6 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St. Saxonville on Monday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019